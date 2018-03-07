InnerSense raises Rs. 2.5 crores from Venture Catalysts

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Marc.7 (ANI): Largest integrated incubator Venture Catalysts on Wednesday announced investment worth Rs. 2.5 crores in India's first organic antimicrobial lingerie brand, Inner Sense, in their pre-series A round funding.

The latest investment is in line with Venture Catalysts' spate of investing in a multitude of businesses across various domains.

"We are immensely grateful towards VCats for investing their trust in our business. This investment will work as catalyst in our growth plan and give us the required wings to realize our vision of a world in which every woman wears hygienic and perfectly-fitted lingerie that makes her feel loved," said Inner Sense co-founder and NIFT graduate Neerja Lakhani.

Prominent investors of the VCats network who participated in the network included Dharmesh Dalal, Vijay Lakhani and Matulya Shah.

"Besides, strong and loyal customer base through online sales, currently selling through over 18 e-commerce platform in India and four platforms outside India, reflects the acceptance of the product's comfort fit, design and styling. Limited competition and the expertise of the founders in textiles and innovative product design, in line with customer's dynamic fashion requirements, further strengthens my belief in Inner Sense," said partner Ekkum Advisors LLP, Dharmesh Dalal.

Inner Sense's products go through multi-layered examination processes for quality and have a comprehensive market strategy considering the various dynamics of the market.

Its product offering includes a varied range of women's innerwear consisting of bras (wire free, wired, padded, non-padded, cushioned) and panties (bikinis, cheeky, thongs, boyshorts) and nightwear. (ANI)