Infosys registers 5.6% YoY revenue growth for Q4

New Delhi [India], Apr. 13 (ANI): IT major Infosys on Friday announced its fourth quarter results of FY 2017-18 marking a revenue growth of 5.6 percent year-on-year (YoY).

The company announced revenue of Rs. 18,083 crores, and net profit of Rs 3690 crores, registering a growth of 2.4 percent YoY.

Infosys reported quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth of 0.6 percent in constant currency and 1.8 percent in reported terms.

Operating margin for Q4 was 24.7 percent, while basic earnings per share (EPS) were Rs 16.98, posting a YoY growth of 7.7 percent.

Infosys posted net profit of Rs.16, 029 crores for the year ended March 31, 2018, with a YoY growth of 11.7, while operating margins for the full year was 24.3 percent.

Meanwhile, revenue for the year was Rs. 70,522 crores, with a YoY growth of 3 percent.

While 73 new clients were added in Q4 FY18, taking the client count to1204, nearly 12,329 employees were recruited, taking the total to 204,107 employees, as on March 31. (ANI)

This story has not been edited. It has been published as provided by ANI