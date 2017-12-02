Infosys hires Salil S. Parekh as CEO and MD

New Delhi [India], Dec 2 (ANI): IT major Infosys on Saturday announced appointment of Salil S Parekh as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director effective January 2, 2018.

A master of Engineering degrees holder in Computer Science and Mechanical Engineering from Cornell University, and a Bachelor of Technology degree holder in Aeronautical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, Salil S Parekh will replace U B Pravin Rao, who had earlier replaced Vishal Sikka as the interim CEO and Managing Director.

"We are delighted to have Salil joining as the CEO and MD of Infosys. He has nearly three decades of global experience in the IT services industry. He has a strong track record of executing business turnarounds and managing very successful acquisitions," said Chairman Infosys' board, Nandan Nilekani in a filing on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

He added that the board believes that Salil is the right person to lead Infosys at this transformative time in the industry. (ANI)