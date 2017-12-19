Infogain in 'leadership zone' for consumer software, 'execution zone' for enterprise software

New Delhi [India], Dec 19 (ANI-NewsVoir): Infogain, a leading business and IT consulting leader, announced that Zinnov has acknowledged the company as an "Established and Niche Player" in its recent study on the global rankings of Service Providers in the R&D segment for 2017, titled "Zinnov Zones 2017- Product Engineering Services".

In addition, Zinnov positioned the company in the "leadership zone" for consumer software and "execution zone" for enterprise software.

"Zinnov Zones 2017 - Product Engineering Services" is an analysis of the Global Engineering R&D landscape, evolving customer preferences, and assessment of Service Providers in this space. It rates over 40 service providers on their product engineering prowess.

Service providers are assessed based on multiple dimensions such as spread and maturity of delivery and services capabilities, scalability, growth rate, financials, innovation and IP, ecosystem linkages and feedback from enterprise buyers.

"We are proud to be recognized by Zinnov for the second year in a row. Infogain continues to exhibit its thought leadership position and is committed to invest in new technologies and solutions focusing on market demand and client requirements," said Prashant Karnik, SVP and GM, Hi-Tech Business Unit.(ANI-NewsVoir)