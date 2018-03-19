Infant with large hole in the heart saved in a Rare Complex Surgery

Thiruvalla (Kerala) [India], Mar 19 (NewsVoir): A one year old infant named Aksar with large hole in the heart got a second life after he underwent rare and complex emergency surgery. The child hails from Palakkad district in Kerala and his parents are daily wage labourers.

The child was brought to Believers Church Medical College Hospital in Thiruvalla by a Police team on 3rd March 2018 and the surgery took place on 5th March 2018. The Police team escorted the child and covered the 5 hours long journey in just 2.5 hours.

Dr. John Valliethu, Paediatric Cardiothoracic Surgeon who led the team which carried out the procedure said, "The child was in severe heart failure due to a large hole in the heart a condition known as Ventricular Septal Defect. Things got complicated when the child was examined and diagnosed with simultaneous pneumonia."

The surgery took nearly four hours and involved a series of life saving procedures.

Speaking about the surgery, Prof. Dr. George Chandy Mateethra, Director, Believers Church Medical College Hospitalsaid, "The child was unconscious when he was brought to our hospital. We immediately started the surgery which helped us save the child. He is now under operative care and should be able to lead a normal life after recuperating."

Mansoor and Sabira, parents of the child said, "We had lost all hope after being turned away by three other hospitals. Thankfully, this hospital was equipped with all advanced technologies and equipment which helped doctors pull off this miracle. We are thankful to God, police and hospital staff who have helped us save our only child".

Kerala Government will bear the cost of this surgery under Hridayam scheme started last year. The scheme aims to provide financial and medical aid to infants with heart ailments. Since the beginning of this scheme, Believers Church Medical College Hospital alone has operated 25 infants from the farthest corners of Kerala and treated them for various cardiac issues. (NewsVoir)