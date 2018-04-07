Indian Overseas Bank launches IoT-based customer service app

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Apr. 07 (ANI): Leading public sector bank, Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) as part of their 'Customer First' initiative launched Internet of Things (IoT)-based customer feedback application on a pilot basis at its Cathedral branch here.

To increase customer satisfaction at the branch, R K Shetty, IOB general manager - customer service department, has introduced three initiatives with IoT.

A sound pressure level meter has been placed at the branch service counter with a configured average decibel level. When there is an increase in the decibel measured at this counter, the system sends an alert to the branch manager as well as the designated official at the regional office, on a real-time basis.

As part of the second initiative, when a customer visits the bank they will be provided a tablet containing a web responsive application in which they can submit their feedback.

'Happy' and 'Unhappy' emoticons will be displayed on the customer service application.

A team of dedicated customer service will monitor the feedback and redress it.

Thirdly, as a part of redressing the grievances and to improve the customer service at the branch, IOB has already implemented a 'Missed Call Feedback' system for its customers, to give a missed call on their dedicated mobile numbers. (ANI)