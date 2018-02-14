Indian IT firm enables email services in Thai

New Delhi [India], Feb 14 (ANI): Indian Information Technology (IT) firm Data XGen Technologies announced the start of its e-mail service-'DataMail' in Thai language.

Earlier, with the launch of email services in Arabic, Russian and Mandarin languages, Data X Gen Technology became the first Indian IT firm to provide linguistic email services globally.

Data XGen has worked with a Thailand-based company - THNIC Co., Ltd which provides Thai domain names. The Indian company started providing 'DataMail' e-mail service in Thai (??????) script for the people of Thailand, which is free of cost to individuals but involves a fee for corporate e-mail IDs which can be installed through the DataMail App.

"India has taken a lead to build linguistic e-mail address technology which can be used globally. Now Thailand and China are big linguistic markets which make it an obvious choice for 'DataMail' services. It is interesting to note that over half of its words are borrowed from Pali, Sanskrit, Mon, and Old Khmer. It is a tonal and analytic language," said Ajay Data, founder and CEO, Data XGen Technologies Founder and CEO said.

Thai is the national and official language of Thailand and the first language of the Thai people and the vast majority of Thai Chinese. It is a member of the Tai group of the Tai-Kadai language family.

"E-mail service is dominated by English globally. 'DataMail' service will be the first to provide e-mail address in Thai script. We will provide this service for free to individuals. However, we will charge for corporate e-mail IDs," Data added.

Earlier, 'DataMail' had launched free Russian language email address service for Russian and Indian citizens. The company has tied up with Web names Limited of Russia to launch ?????.??? (post.rus) which host the platform to access emails. Only about 5.5 percent of Russian population speaks English, compared to about 12 percent of the Indian population.

The company currently provides email addresses in Hindi, Gujarati, Tamil, Marathi, Punjabi, Telugu, Urdu and Bengali using the datamail.bharat domain in their respective scripts.

DataMail is now accessible through computers using all popular browsers like Chrome, Firefox, Internet Explorer, Opera, Safari, Netscape, Safari and Flox.

The company also announced that over the period of time, the Made in India, DataMail service supporting IDN (Internationalized Domain Name) service in 22 languages would be available for download from any Android or iOS system. (ANI)