India, World Bank sign financing agreement for skill enhancement project

New Delhi [India], Dec 20 (ANI): A financing agreement for IDA Credit worth USD 125 million (equivalent) for the "Skills Strengthening for Industrial Value Enhancement Operation (STRIVE) Project" was signed by the Government of India and the World Bank in the national capital on Tuesday.

The agreement was signed by Sameer Kumar Khare, Joint Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance on behalf of the Government of India and Hisham Abdo, Acting Country Director, World Bank (India) on behalf of the World Bank.

The objective of the operation is to improve access to quality and market-driven vocational training provided in it is and apprenticeships.

The result areas for the project include improved performance of industrial training institutes; increased capacities of state governments to support industrial training institutes and apprenticeship training; improved teaching and learning; and improved and broadened apprenticeship training.

The closing date for the project is November 30, 2022. (ANI)