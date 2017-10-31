India secures 100th position amongst world's top economies

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): In accordance with the World Bank's 'Ease of Doing Business index', India has risen as much as 30 positions to rank 100th amongst 190 countries.

As per the 2018 version of the Ease of Doing Business index issued by the World Bank, India has been amongst the world's top ten improvers worldwide and a leading regional reformer.

With Bhutan securing the 75th position in the Ease of Doing Business rankings, India secured 100th position followed by Nepal at the 105th position.

"With the eight reforms enforced in the system, India made paying taxes easier by requiring that payments be made electronically to the Employees Provident Fund and introducing a set of administrative measures easing compliance with corporate income tax," said a World Bank statement.

The report also mentioned the substantive changes implemented by the Indian Government in 2016-17 that included merging of applications for the Permanent Account Number (PAN) and Tax Account Number (TAN) for starting a new business.

"India reduced the number procedures and time required to obtain a building permit by implementing an online system that has streamlined the process at the Municipality of New Delhi and Greater Mumbai," the statement added.

"Tackling these challenging reforms will be the key to India sustaining the momentum towards a higher ranking," said country director India, Junaid Ahmad.

He added that to secure changes in the remaining areas will require not just new laws and online systems the ongoing investments in the capacity of states and their intuitions to implement change and transform the framework of incentives and regulation facing the private sector.

The Ease of Doing Business report is based on how easy it is for companies to do business as well takes in account certain regulations based on ten parameters including starting a business, getting electricity, dealing with construction permits and paying taxes among others.

Earlier in 2016, India was ranked among top 50 in three categories including minority investment, getting electricity and getting credit, but it ranked among the worst in the world in dealing with construction permits, resolving insolvency, registering property, trading across borders, paying taxes and enforcing contracts. (ANI)