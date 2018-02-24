India's first 4G LTE telecom system unveiled

New Delhi [India], Feb 24 (ANI-NewsVoir): Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha launched India's first locally developed 4G/LTE telecom system amid an international buyers-sellers meet of telecom industry.

The system has been designed and developed by India's leading telecom equipment manufacturer, VNL Ltd., keeping in mind requirement for high speed connectivity, particularly in rural areas.

The 4G gear fulfills the domestic equipment manufacturers' aspiration for Made in India products, based on LTE technology, for ensuring seamless connectivity at most affordable prices and reduce substantially the import dependence for the same. The portfolio has access and core network elements which are best in class, power efficient, optimised solutions keeping in mind need for sustainable mobile broadband services for remote and rural deployments.

The 4G/LTE equipment was launched immediately after the felicitation of Manoj Sinha for connecting 100,000 villages as part of Bharat Net at the annual get together of buyers and sellers, sponsored by Government of India under the aegis of the Telecom Equipment and Services Export Promotion Council.

"The latest range of technologically robust 4G/LTE telecom products is the outcome of our strong in-house R&D capabilities and signify India's inherent strengths in the area of telecom equipment manufacturing. These systems offer compact and versatile radio applications and can operate flawlessly even in harsh environment. The offering includes portable solutions that allows them to support a wide range of scenarios, thereby giving admirable flexibility for quick and efficient radio installations. With VNL's commitments towards Green Telecommunication, the solutions can operate solely on renewable energy," said VNL Founder Chairman Mr. Rajiv Mehrotra.

The system can also be deployed for variety of applications including emergency communication, communication needs of off shore oil fields, mines and other institutional requirements.

VNL had successfully executed several projects globally in countries like Peru, Mexico, Ghana, Nigeria, Indonesia, Myanmar and Bhutan. In India, VNL has successfully executed a challenging assignment to roll out mobile telecom network providing voice and data connectivity in the Left-Wing Extremist effected areas. This is considered to be the single largest green telecom roll out in the world. This project has also won the company accolades and appreciation from various quarters. (ANI-NewsVoir)