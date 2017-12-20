India's dirst design university 'World University of Design' opens campus

New Delhi [India], Dec 20 (ANI-NewsVoir): India's first and only design university, World University of Deisgn opens it campus at Sonipat, Haryana.

Promoted by Om Parkash Bansal Educational and Social Welfare Trust of Mandi Gobindgarh, Punjab, having more than two decades of presence in higher education, the university is currently located in a sprawling lush green picturesque campus with the state-of-the-art infrastructure and world class facilities.

The campus is situated on NH1 in Rajiv Gandhi Education City (NCR), Sonipat, the largest planned integrated city for education in India.

The university has international collaborations with foreign universities like UWS University of West Scotland, VFS the Vancouver Film School, and IAAD the Italian University of Design.

Many other collaborations are in the pipeline including that with Huddersfield University, UK; Oxford Brookes University, UK; Emily Carr University, Canada.

Some of the prominent names in the industry are on the advisory board of the university, AG Krishna Menon, Payal Jain, Peter D'ascoli, Amardeep Behl, Neha Kirpal.

WUD offers country's largest creative course catalogue - 23 specialized UG and PG programs in various design arenas such as design, fashion, communication, visual arts, design and retail management, and architecture.

The university follows a unique curriculum that encourages research, academic excellence, industry preparedness and social innovation.

Experienced faculties qualified from the best institutions of India and the world such as 'FIT' New York, 'LCF' London, NID, NIFT, SPA and TVB to name a few.

"Contemporary Design education not only creates value and contributes to competitiveness, prosperity, and well-being of a nation but also enables collaboration, hyper-specialization and moving beyond the limits of future thinking and existing technology. We constantly work to empower youth to take ownership of the journey towards a sustainable economy and a future led by innovation," said Director General of WUD, Dr. Sanjay Gupta.

"WUD will be a strategically critical platform for providing youth with the tools they need to drive India's future development. Education is changing and as we increasingly face the growing challenges of a complex socio business environment, high quality trans-disciplinary education with a design foundation and thinking, becomes more critical than ever," he added.

WUD is India's first university dedicated to education in the creative domain; WUD underlines the movement of design from being purely vocation-oriented to becoming academic-oriented; and from certificate & diploma stage to degree, postgraduate degrees, research and doctoral programmes.

World University of Design offers design education through a unique teaching pedagogy, advanced interdisciplinary research and international collaborations in the areas of architecture, design, interior, textile, communication, fashion, fine arts, management and many others design related courses.

Students have access to facilities including high-tech labs and workshops - model making workshop, Apple iMAC based CAD rooms, fully functional Machine shop, print making, pattern making, garment construction and sewing workshop; air-conditioned studios, well-stocked library, state of the art material museum and an exclusive art gallery; a wide range of indoor and outdoor sporting opportunities is available to students at WUD.

The University offers residential campus with air-conditioned, Wifi Hostel facilities.

Hostel's mess facility designed by a master chef and managed by a renowned institutional caterer.

WUD has a 1000 capacity open-air theatre and several smaller venues to host and hold cultural performances. (ANI-NewsVoir)