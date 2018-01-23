India maintained growth, with structural reforms: Amitabh Kant

Davos [Switzerland], Jan 23 (ANI): NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on the first day of the World Economic Forum said that India has maintained growth, along with structural reforms.

"We maintained our growth along with structural reforms (demonetisation and Goods and Services Tax). We worked for financial inclusion, along with financial growth," Kant exclusively told ANI.

Elated with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Swiss town Davos, Kant said that PM Modi will tell India's unique story to the world.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming here to tell the unique story of India's growth, along with major structural reforms and the fact that India opened up its economy at a time when countries are closing economies. Our Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) grew by 62 percent, when across the world it fell by 16 percent," Kant added.

Hailing the reforms initiated by Modi government as revolutionary, Kant said that the world needs to be made aware about the same.

"These kind of structural reforms like GST, the digital push, the fact that we are one country with a billion biometric, a billion bank accounts; no other country has it. These are things which need to be told," Kant concluded.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the plenary session of the World Economic Forum on Tuesday.

He is the first Indian Prime Minister to attend the summit in more than two decades, and is accompanied by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu among others. (ANI)