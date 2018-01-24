'India has arrived': Piyush Goyal post PM's speech

Davos [Switzerland], Jan 24 (ANI): Union Minister of Railways and Coal Piyush Goyal on Tuesday, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, said that India has arrived.

"There is a term, 'India has arrived'. Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech today, India has emerged as an oasis in a fractured world. India shows integrated development, binds together nations," Goyal exclusively told ANI.

The union minister hailed PM Modi's policies and said that he has completely dedicated himself to serving the nation.

"Prime Minister Modi implemented policies, which will benefit the nation in the long-run. The 3.5 years of PM Modi have been completely dedicated to people's service," Goyal said.

Goyal further spoke about the interest international businessmen and politicians are showing towards India that according to him offers a big market to the world.

"India offers a big market which is not available anywhere in the world. It is evident from the enthusiasm in Davos towards India, that people are eager to know about the country. This is unprecedented and has never been seen before. International businessmen and politicians are looking towards India today because of the direction the country has taken under PM Modi's leadership," he concluded. (ANI)