Index of Industrial Production registers growth in September

New Delhi [India] Nov. 10 (ANI): The quick estimates of index of industrial production (IIP) with base 2011-12 for the month of September 2017 have been released by the Central Statistics Office of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

IIP is compiled using data received from 14 source agencies: Department of Industrial Policy & Promotion (DIPP), Indian Bureau of Mines, Central Electricity Authority, Joint Plant Committee, Ministry of Steel, Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Office of Textile Commissioner, Department of Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Directorate of Sugar & Vegetable Oils, Department of Fertilizers, Tea Board, Office of Jute Commissioner, Office of Coal Controller, Railway Board, and Coffee Board.

The general index for the month of September 2017 stands at 122.7, which is 3.8 percent higher as compared to the level in the month of September 2016. The cumulative growth for the period April-September 2017 over the corresponding period of the previous year stands at 2.5 percent.

The indices of industrial production for the mining, manufacturing and electricity sectors for the month of September 2017 stand at 94.6, 125.1 and 150.5 respectively, with the corresponding growth rates of 7.9 percent, 3.4 percent and 3.4 percent as compared to September 2016. The cumulative growth in these three sectors during April-September 2017 over the corresponding period of 2016 has been 3.9 percent, 1.9 percent and 5.7 percent respectively.

In terms of industries, eleven out of the twenty three industry groups (as per 2-digit NIC-2008) in the manufacturing sector have shown positive growth during the month of September 2017 as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year.

The industry group 'manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products' has shown the highest positive growth of 26.4 percent followed by 13.2 percent in 'Manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products' and 13.1 percent in 'manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers'.

On the other hand, the industry group 'other manufacturing' has shown the highest negative growth of (-) 27.1 percent followed by (-) 23.1 percent in 'manufacture of tobacco products' and (-) 19.2 percent in 'manufacture of electrical equipment'.

As per Use-based classification, the growth rates in September 2017 over September 2016 are 6.6 percent in rimary goods, 7.4 percent in capital goods, 1.9 percent in intermediate goods and 0.5 percent in infrastructure/ construction goods. The consumer durables and consumer non-durables have recorded growth of (-) 4.8 percent and 10.0 percent respectively.

Some important items showing high positive growth during the current month over the same month in previous year include 'Separators including decanter centrifuge' (117.4%), 'bodies of trucks, lorries and trailers' (94.5%), 'steroids and hormonal preparations (including anti-fungal preparations)' (66.7%), 'meters (electric and non-electric)' (58.5%), 'digestive enzymes and antacids (incl. PPI drugs)' (51.2%), 'axle' (50.6%), 'fragrances & iil essentials' (46.0%), 'anti-pyretic, analgesic/anti-inflammatory API & formulations' (41.2%), 'vaccine for veterinary medicine' (34.3%), 'telephones and mobile instruments' (28.8%) and 'films of polythene, polyester, PVC & other forms of plastic' (25.3%).

Some important items that have registered high negative growth include 'electric heaters' [(-) 95.2%], 'anti-malarial drug' [(-)76.9%], 'jewellery of gold (studded with stones or not)' [(-) 67.7%], 'plastic jars, bottles and containers' [(-) 61.9%], 'API & formulations of hypo-lipidemic agents incl. anti-hyper-triglyceridemics (e.g. simvastatin, atorvastatin, etc); anti-hypertensive' [(-) 44.6%], 'other tobacco products' [(-) 36.1%], 'electrical apparatus for switching or protecting electrical circuits (e.g switchgear, circuit breakers/switches, control/ meter panel)' [(-) 31.5%], 'cement clinkers' [(-) 30.7%], 'printing machinery' [(-) 30.2%], 'tooth paste' [(-) 26.9%], 'palm oil refined (including palmolein)' [(-) 21.9%], 'tea' [(-) 21.0%] and 'plastic components of packing/ closing/ bottling articles & of electrical fittings' [(-) 20.7%]. (ANI)