Incredible India organizes 'The Great Indian Blog Train'

New Delhi [India], Dec 22 (ANI-NewsVoir): It's time for all travel bloggers to pack their bags and get set to go on a journey that is as spectacular as the destination.

The Ministry of Tourism, Government of India in association with the tourism departments of the States of Karnataka, Maharashtra and Rajasthan and the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corpn. Ltd. is organizing 'The Great Indian Blog Train' that will allow travel bloggers from across the world experience a train journey befitting the royal past of a land varied, rich and expansive in its grandeur, India.

So, if you got the zing to write and love to travel, you can get yourself registered starting now till 5 January, 2018 and the selection list will be published on 7 January, 2018.

The journey will have four luxury trains - Palace On Wheels, Deccan Odyssey, Golden Chariot and Maharaja's Express, that will take 60 bloggers on a 7N/8D journey across India's finest historical destinations spread across Delhi, Goa, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

The most sought-after destinations have been picked and an itinerary has been created to give you the best memories to take back home.

Be it Rajasthan's royal forts and palaces, Hampi's mesmerizing ruins or the statuesque Ellora Caves near Aurangabad, dynamic history and heritage await you in every corner of India.

This is where the past and the present co-exist and nurture the country's heritage.The finest luxury trains have been selected to take you on a voyage that you'd want to treasure forever.

The unforgettable journey will begin on 7th, 10th and 19th February filled with lots of amusement and magnificence. All you need to do is register yourself on the Great Indian Blog Train website and tell us why you want to visit the country.

So what are you waiting for? Register now and expect a whole new world aboard these trains! (ANI-NewsVoir)