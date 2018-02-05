Inaugural edition of Suresh and Bharati Shroff Memorial T20 Cricket League underway

New Delhi [India], Feb 5 (ANI-NewsVoir): The inaugural edition of the Suresh and Bharati Shroff Memorial T20 Cricket League got off to a successful start on February 4, 2018, as veteran Bollywood actor Sharmila Tagore unveiled the silver trophy at the Siri Fort Cricket Ground, New Delhi, in the presence of legal luminaries.

The Cricket League, which is being organised to commemorate the centennial anniversary of Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co., will see 8 teams from 7 leading law firms and the Bar Council of India compete in 15 matches spread over a month.

The law firms participating in the championship are Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co., AZB & Partners, Dua Associates, J. Sagar Associates, Khaitan & Co, Luthra & Luthra Law Offices, and Trilegal.

The final of the Cricket League is scheduled on 11th March, 2018, followed by a Prize Distribution Ceremony on April 20. The league will see prominent celebrities including Mithali Raj, politicians and the business world come together to celebrate the love of the game and the legacy of Suresh and Bharati Shroff.

"This day marks a momentous occasion in the 100 year history of our firm. It is really fulfilling that members across the legal fraternity have come together on this platform, to honour the memory of my parents. They founded the Firm with a vision to undertake pioneering legal work and always led by example. It is their values that have been imbibed by our firm and are engrained deep inside us. These values have held us in good stead, guided us in consistently providing outstanding client solutions though innovation, excellence, and have driven us to be a benchmark in the legal industry," said Shardul S Shroff, Executive Chairman, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas.

Shroff announced that in addition to the Winner's trophy, the Championship winning team will receive a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh. The 'Best Batsman of the Tournament' and the 'Best Bowler of the Tournament' will win a cash prize of Rs 50,000 each. Each match will have an award for the 'Man of the Match', 'Best Batsman', and 'Best Bowler'.

"In a 100-year eventful journey, we have stayed true to the principles of our founders, which has helped the firm to continue as a leader in the legal industry. It makes me extremely proud to have been a part of this journey, which we are today celebrating with the launch of this annual Cricket League. This tournament gives all of us a chance to break away from our customary routines. Keeping winning and losing aside, the game of cricket will help build a new level of camaraderie among colleague that may have worked many years together without ever having the opportunity to get to know each other," said Pallavi S Shroff, Managing Partner, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas. (ANI-NewsVoir)