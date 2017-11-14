In its 25th year, Pearl Academy announces quarter century scholarships 2018 across India

New Delhi [India], Nov 14 (ANI-NewsVoir): As an ode to 25 years of nurturing creative minds in India, Pearl Academy announced a unique initiative - the Quarter Century Scholarships 2018 wherein 525 students will get grants to study design, fashion, media or business at Pearl Academy and the next 1000 will get early admissions in the institute.

The scholarship test is scheduled on 18th of November, 2017. Admission forms are available online at https://pearlacademy.com/quarter-century-scholarship.

The test centers in India for 18th November include Delhi, Lucknow, Noida, Jaipur, Ludhiana, Kolkata, Pune, Ahmedabad, Patna, Bhopal, Kochi and Bangalore followed by Mumbai on 25th November.

Announcing the Quarter Century Scholarships 2018, Prof. Nandita Abraham, CEO of Pearl Academy said, "India has a huge potential and we have nurtured some of the best creative minds from this state over the last 25 years. We are confident that the Quarter Century Scholarships 2018 will give an opportunity to the students of this state to further their aspirations and us to help hone their skill sets making them future ready for the industry.

We have been continuously developing and upgrading our pedagogy to provide a 360 exposure to our students. It's our constant endeavor that every single student gets an opportunity to develop skills, knowledge, and is motivated to embrace change, set trends, lead the change as an innovator and leader of the future, setting new benchmarks in skill development and talent enrichment.

From being the Best Design Institute in India in ASSOCHAM Education National Excellence Awards to the first and only Indian institute to be ranked amongst the top 25 colleges in BoF Global Fashion School Rankings 2017 (Graduate), Pearl Academy has been winning recognition both at national and international levels.

The academy's recent associations with Amazon Fashion to provide a launch pad for its graduating students and alumni; and with Adobe to launch India's first 'Adobe Digital Technology Academy' reinforce its commitment to its students and alumni.

Considering tremendous growth in media and entertainment sector as per industry reports, Pearl Academy has introduced a new School of Media with UG and PG level courses in Media and Communication with specialisation in Journalism and Entertainment. The academy has also introduced courses in Advertising and Marketing, additional pathways for Textiles and Accessories under Fashion Design and a pathway of VFX and Animation under Communication Design course. (ANI-NewsVoir)