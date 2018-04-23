Improve your networking skills with these platforms

New Delhi [India], April 23 (ANI): New entrants in any industry find it challenging to create a strong network of contacts due to lack of knowledge. However, there are some platforms that have made it possible for these youngsters to expand their contact base.

The concept of networking has gained increasing importance in the recent past, as professionals have begun to realise the importance of keeping their contacts at bay. Coupled with technology, beginners now have the chance to expand their network using some apps and platforms, some of which are listed below:

LinkedIn

This app makes it easier to discover, connect and nurture relationships with people that matter, search and apply for jobs, and get updates on topics and companies. This online social network provides ample opportunity for one to keep abreast with their professional network.

Quora

It is a knowledge-sharing website that allows for anyone to ask and answer questions posted to the website. People can then comment, like/dislike posts and comments, and share whatever's written on a post to other social media platforms and via email. In addition to specific questions, users can search general or specific topics, engage in conversations with experts and so on.

Meetup

This platform offers a convenient way to meet new people in one's area. It is simple to navigate, and contains features such to view an individual's profile or chat with someone via Instant Messaging.

?10Times

The platform connects events with attendees, and focuses on event marketing, lead generation, and event technology, apart from business promotions. Catering predominantly to event organisers, SMEs, professionals, manufacturers, and traders, 10Times enables users to bridge networking gaps.(ANI)

