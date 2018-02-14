Imarticus Learning continues growth run with next phase expansion

New Delhi [India], Feb 14 (ANI): Underlining its commitment to offering the best skilling opportunities in the field of finance and analytics, Imarticus Learning, India's leading professional education company has launched its new centre at Thane, Maharashtra.

The 1,950 square-foot centre in Thane West has three classrooms, where both new and existing students enrolled in various courses at Imarticus will be able to access the facility at a different geographical location.

"As we continued to add more programs to our overall portfolio, we noticed that there was a huge demand among students and professionals in Thane for various finance and analytics courses offered by Imarticus Learning. Many of the students enrolled in our programs and residing in Thane would have to travel a long distance to Mumbai for the classes, which is really inconvenient and time-consuming for them. Therefore, considering the massive scale of opportunity and the absence of niche skilling firms in the area, we took a strategic decision to launch our new centre at Thane," said founder and managing director, Imarticus Learning, Nikhil Barshikar.

Imarticus Learning is a leading player in the burgeoning edtech industry and is one of the few firms that offers a broad range of Learning and Development (L&D) solutions, designed to assist firms meet their evolving skillset requirements. Imarticus Learning currently offer seven Prodegree programs, which include: Financial Analysis Prodegree with EY; Data Science Prodegree with Genpact; FinTech Prodegree with Rise Mumbai (Co-Created by Barclays); The Foreign Exchange and International Trade Prodegree with HDFC Bank; Global Markets With MCX; and Change Management Prodegree with SAP.

In addition, the firm also helps candidates secure placements in major organisations like EY, Motilal, Genpact, JP Morgan, BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Citi Bank, HDFC Bank, KPMG and Accenture, amongst many others form its network of 300+ corporates.

Imarticus Learning is the only educational institute that incorporates a variety of delivery methodologies, including text, audio, live webinars, video lectures, and group discussions. Learning at Imarticus is centralised through a state-of-the-art, online Learning Management System (LMS), which enables its faculty and students at various locations to connect, collaborate, and share information on a real-time basis.

Headquartered in Mumbai, Imarticus Learning offers candidates the option of both classroom and online learning, with dedicated centres located at Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Jaipur, Delhi NCR, and now in Thane. (ANI)