IHCL aims to spur growth, strengthen market leadership

New Delhi [India], Feb. 17 (ANI): Leading hospitality company in South Asia, Indian Hotels Company Ltd has announced a comprehensive five-year business strategy, targeting an improved EBIDTA margin by 800 bps.

Under this strategy, the company will work towards deepening guest experience, strengthening market leadership and achieving transformative growth leading to greater profitability and market leadership in each of the IHCL relative market segments.

Articulating the plan, MD and CEO, Indian Hotels Company Ltd, Puneet Chhatwal has outlined a crisp overview of the vision, created with an eye towards maximizing stakeholder value over the next five years.

The plan aims to build on the century-old legacy of IHCL and further strengthen its position by operating best in class portfolio of brands in India and select overseas destinations.

"Our greatest opportunities reside at the very heart of our brand, our people, authentic guest experiences and unmatched value. Our strategy is three pronged: Restructure, Re-engineer and Re-imagine our portfolio to achieve eight percent point EBIDTA margin improvement. This will be driven by a deep commitment to service excellence as well as implementation of revenue and profit-driving initiatives," Chhatwal said.

"Integral to our strategy of reinforcing the multi-product, multi-segment brandscape is our customer. We shall aim to have a value proposition for each of our customers at different points in their life-cycle. Our service ethos, epitomized in what we call 'Taj-ness' will continue to be the soul of our company," he added.

Key tenets of the plan include unlocking value from efficiencies in scale and simplifying the holding structure for greater profitability.

IHCL will be at the forefront of change in the hospitality industry as it goes about re-engineering processes, embracing technology and building people capability to deliver enhanced and personalized customer experiences.

The plan will include aligning the company's brands to dominate high growth segments, implementing an aggressive development pipeline and restructuring assets for balance sheet optimization.

IHCL has the distinct advantage on the Indian sub-continent of having the largest system wide revenue, one of the largest network of hotels, spanning iconic landmark hotels, authentic palaces and the highest number of leisure hotels.

It is the only Indian hospitality group to have marquee hotels in international locations like New York, London, San Francisco, and Dubai amongst others in overseas destinations. (ANI)