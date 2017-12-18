IDP Education appoints Harmeet Pental as global COO

New Delhi [India], Dec 18 (ANI): International education services provider, IDP Education on Monday announced the appointment of Harmeet Pental as its Chief Operating Officer.

In this new role, Harmeet will drive the company's operations across South Asia, South East Asia, Middle East and the Americas as well as manage the company's customer and operational improvement projects.

The appointment comes as IDP, an ASX-listed company, embarks on a company-wide digital transformation.

"IDP has defined a bold vision to build the world's leading platform and connected community for international students. Harmeet's appointment comes as we begin to deliver on this vision," said IDP, CEO, Andrew Barkla.

"In this new position, Harmeet will play a key role in the digital transformation of our organisation which will enable us to help more students around the world achieve their international study and career goals," he added.

Harmeet first joined IDP in March 2009 as the Regional Director for South Asia with his scope of responsibilities increasing significantly during his tenure.

Further, Harmeet's appointment has created new leadership opportunities within IDP's South Asia team. (ANI)