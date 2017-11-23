Idea announces double bonanza for 4G customers in Maharashtra, Goa

New Delhi [India], Nov 23 (ANI): Idea on Thursday announced major plans to enhance 4G capacity and bandwidth in its leadership circle of Maharashtra and Goa.

The telecom operator company announced its plans of doubling its current 4G capacity by adding 5 MHz spectrum in the 1800 MHz band which will result in Idea 4G customers experiencing speeds atleast double or even three times the current levels.

Idea, will not only make changes in the network in Maharashtra and Goa, but instead it will also deploy two carriers on 1800 MHz FDD band for 4G making it the largest capacity live 4G FDD network in the circle.

The company has planned the rollout of 4G services on 2300 MHz TDD spectrum band in the circle.

However, it is already in the process of setting up sites for enabling its customers to access high-speed 4G services on the TDD band.

For Idea customers with handsets that support Carrier Aggregation of both the FDD and TDD bands, the 4G experience will be far more enhanced with up to 3.5x increase in internet speed, while customers with handsets that do not support Carrier Aggregation will also experience up to 2x increase in internet speeds.

"As the market leader in Maharashtra and Goa circle, we are making significant investments in augmenting our 4G network and capacity by deploying more spectrum and rolling out sites on a rapid pace," said chief operating officer Maharashtra and Goa, Idea Cellular, Rajendra Chourasia.

He added that the all these efforts are clubbed with the vast spread distribution network and a wide range of products and offerings including a suite of Digital entertainment apps, make Idea the preferred 4G network in the region.

"We are confident that our initiatives will further enhance the experience of our over 2.7 Crore customers in the circle and get them to access the fastest* 4G network," added Chourasia.

The company has planned to add over 3,700 broadband sites in FY18. Idea plans to expand its network to over 34,000 sites in Maharashtra and Goa, by the end of this financial year. (ANI)