Ibis brings heart to its hotels with ibism in India

New Delhi [India], Apr. 19 (NewsVoir): ibis hotels in India have long been associated with convivial, cool, contemporary, caring and proactive employees, catering to over 100,000 travellers from India and abroad. Celebrating its decade-long journey in India, ibis hotels today, launched a new approach to hospitality - ibism, inspired by the changing demands of travellers for unique and personalised experiences.

A new identity change, ibism represents a cultural movement that does not judge or exclude and is designed for everyone, including families, friends, seniors, small businesses, couples travelling for leisure or partners on business. Placing people at the heart of everything, it is all about you - making guests feel welcomed, heart-warmed, incredible and like they belong. Taking the ibis brand further, 'ism' epitomises a personalised approach whether it's being trendy, fun, young, distinguished, quirky or anything that makes you feel alive and at home.

From the marketing collaterals to significant changes in the hotels themselves, ibism is present every step of the way, including:

Quirky and personalised communications across various touch points at the hotel, from signage at the front desk, security check-in, elevators, restaurants, bars and stationery in the rooms

A change in uniform for employees - characteristically trendy, comfortable, casually chic uniforms with printed doodles that reflect AccorHotels' 'Born in France, Made in India' philosophy

Filled with zest and flavouring - dining experiences at ibis hotels will also have a new and unique palate of tang with Spice It, the multi-cuisine restaurant

Embodying the ibism attitude towards guests that is extra attentive, extra positive, and taking extra initiatives

"ibism is our promise to be current and significant for our guests. ibism is a brand attitude that is all inclusive. Completely in sync with the Heartist journey by AccorHotels, the cultural change is the next step to provide spontaneous, real, alive and happy experiences to our guests as we celebrate ten successful years of the ibis journey in India. ibism is also a commitment to our young team, enabling their growth and incorporating the excitement they feel when they become part of our guests' journeys every day," said Arif Patel, Vice President Sales, Marketing, Distribution and Loyalty, AccorHotels India.

One of the first ever 'glocal' (geographically local) campaigns implemented by the ibis hotels and AccorHotels group, starting today, guests visiting the 18 ibis hotels across 12 Indian cities will experience ibism, even before they walk into the hotel.

Going beyond the guest experience, ibism fosters a sense of unity amongst employees as well. It ensures that the brand focuses on employees by making them feel valued, free and sparked as they are the leaders of change at AccorHotels.

One such example is the heavy participation from 200 ibis India employees to formulate a successful transformation journey. This includes employees being featured in the ibism external and internal communications campaign. (NewsVoir)

This story has not been edited. It has been published as provided by ANI