iauro funded by Speciale Invest to propel further growth

New Delhi [India], Sept 21 (ANI): iauro Systems Pvt. Ltd., a scalable technology solutions provider on Thursday announced that it has raised a round of financing from venture capital firm Speciale Invest, enabling the former to fuel its next phase of growth, build and explore partnerships enabling digital transformation, and to utilize the expertise and experience of the leadership team of Speciale Invest brings to the partnership.

As part of this, Speciale Invest's Vishesh Rajaram will also join iauro's Board of Directors.

"Digital transformation is not a choice, but a requirement for companies to grow in today's business environment, and we look for iauro to be large contributor, working with brands in disrupting their industries through radical digital transformation solutions," said Vishesh Rajaram, Managing Partner, Speciale Invest.

Founded in 2009 by Anupam Kulkarni and Nilesh Ratnaparkhi, iauro is a technology company focused on delivering scalable Mobile, Cloud and Big Data solutions.

"Speciale Invest's investment in iauro is a clear validation of our business model and value proposition. Over the years, we have successfully built the company to this inflection point from where we see ourselves propelling to the next level of growth. Speciale Invest's experience and investment will help us to achieve this vision," said Anupam Kulkarni, Cofounder, iauro Systems.

Among various verticals, iauro concentrates on IoT in integrating machine-generated data with traditional and cloud databases working with clients across verticals and geographies such as BookMyShow, Bilcare, Translations, Affinity Express, OVGuide, TVS Sundaram, and Tech Mahindra, to name a few.

The brand looks help client partners take simple ideas and transform them into high-performance, scalable solutions. The company looks to use this strategic partnership to propel the next level of growth. (ANI)