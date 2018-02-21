HTC launches Vive Business Edition in India

New Delhi [India], Feb 21 (NewsVoir): HTC Corporation, a pioneer in innovative, smart technologies, on Wednesday announced Vive Business Edition (Vive BE) to capture the huge demand from industries worldwide to employ virtual reality technology in commercial applications.

Available from today, Vive BE allows individuals and organizations to order Vive VR systems with additional services adapted for business and commercial environments.

Alongside the full Vive VR system, Vive BE comes with commercial licensing and a 12-month limited warranty.

Businesses will be able to buy multiple Vive BE systems, with the option to order large quantities.

"Vive BE, is reshaping the future of business operations by offering them a complete VR eco-system. Built to scale with growing business requirements, Vive BE delivers exceptional experience and innovative solutions that address the growing business needs of companies globally. As a part of our Vive focus in 2018 we plan to expedite the growth of our partner through application of Vive technology across key areas like gaming, entertainment, automotive, engineering and medical amongst others," said President, south Asia - HTC, Faisal Siddiqui.

Priced at Rs 1,26,990 features of Vive BE include:

- Complete Vive BE System

- Vive BE Headset

- Vive BE Controllers x2

- Vive BE Base Stations x2

- Vive BE 3-in-1 Cable

- Vive BE Face Cushions x4

- 12-month limited warranty (certain exclusions and limitations apply)

The announcement of Vive BE builds on HTC's existing network of commercial partners, spanning a wide range of industries from automotive to medical to design.

Vive helps to provide customers from all industries with premium virtual reality experiences that offer unlimited perspectives to inspire product ideation and creation.

Vive is the only end-to-end VR platform capable of delivering room-scale technology, with the feature being readily adopted for use in the commercial space. (NewsVoir)