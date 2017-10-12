HSBC appoints John Flint as new chief executive

New Delhi [India], Oct. 12 (ANI): British multinational banking and financial services holding company HSBC on Thursday announced the appointment of John Flint as their new chief executive, effective February 21, 2018.

Flint, who is currently serving as the head of the bank's retail bank and wealth management divisions, will take over charge from Stuart Gulliver, who has been a part of the HSBC team for over 35 years, and was chief executive since 2011.

49-year old Flint, who joined the London-based bank in 1989, said he was "humbled by the responsibility and enormously excited" to lead the bank, as reported by The Telegraph.

In his previous role, Flint was the chief of staff to the CEO and head of strategy and planning at HSBC. He has also worked in the Far East and the US, before becoming group treasurer in 2006 and boss of HSBC's global asset management arm in 2011.

