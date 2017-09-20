Honeywell launches two indoor air purifiers; initiates campaign for indoor air pollution

New Delhi [India], Sep 20 (ANI): Connected Home technologies leader Honeywell on Wednesday launched two new additions to the company's indoor air purifier portfolio for the Indian consumers.

The company introduced Air Touch range of air purifiers to address the ever-growing problem of air pollution inside Indian homes.

Designed to conquer unique issues with indoor air quality in Indian homes, the air purifiers include new Honeywell Air Touch I8 and A5 models, comes with the assurance of the pre-filter, HEPA filter, and the company's patented HiSiv technology, or an activated carbon filter.

The three-layer filter combination eliminates large dust particles, bacteria, formaldehyde, harmful gases, volatile organic compounds, and offers a PM2.5 removal efficiency of greater than 99 percent.

Priced at Rs. 11490 for A5 White, Rs. 12990 for A5 Gold, Rs. 20990 for Air Touch i8 White and Rs. 22990 for Air Touch i8 Gold, the touch panel of these purifiers offer features like variable fan speed, an air quality indicator, child lock, and sleep mode.

The products' award-winning design offers intuitive and user-friendly features like 3D airflow, anti-fall design, and prevents exposure to filters that have absorbed pollutants. The latest feature is real-time ambient air pollution measurement, which most air purifiers do not offer.

"I'm glad to be associated with Honeywell for its strong technology heritage. Honeywell understands air pollution and purification inside our homes. That is important for me and my family, and I think I'm helping address an important issue with this campaign," said Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan at the launch here.

"We want to educate people that staying indoors doesn't necessarily mean the air you're breathing is safe. However, there are affordable technologies available now to help tackle this issue, even more for those who need relief from respiratory ailments, asthma, allergies, and other long term breathing and health problems. The technology used in our products is recommended for homes by the Indian Medical Academy for Preventive Healthcare," said president Honeywell India, Vikas Chadha.

"We have the best technology available today, to provide ready-now solutions that work for Indian conditions. The Air Touch purifiers are designed to help every family immediately improve the air they and their loved ones breathe inside their homes. One of our goals has been to make our products more accessible - both in terms of superior user experience as well as affordability. We were very clear when we started to develop our residential air purifiers three years back, that clean air should be a basic right, not a luxury," said vice president and general manager, Honeywell Home and Building Technologies, Greater China/High Growth Regions for the Homes business, Dino Asvaintra. (ANI)