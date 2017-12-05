Honda 2018 Gold Wing launched at Rs. 26.85 lakhs

New Delhi [India], Dec 5 (ANI): Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) has announced the commencement of bookings for 2018 Gold Wing, the latest edition of Honda's flagship tourer at Rs 26.85 lakhs (Ex-showroom, Delhi).

The 2018 Gold Wing is powered by a completely reworked 1,833cc engine. The engine is still a horizontally-opposed flat six, but now with four valves per cylinder instead of two. Peak power of 125bhp arrives at 5,500rpm, with peak torque of 170Nm delivered at 4,500rpm. The bike comes with a Throttle by Wire system and has four rider modes (TOUR, SPORT, ECON and RAIN) to prevent loss of grip in the rear wheel. This, mated with Honda's seven speed dual clutch transmission allows riders great maneuverability. The bike also has a reverse and walking mode to ease in and out of tight parking spots.

The bike comes with a seven inch TFT screen which can be used to control the suspension settings of the bike and connect your iPhone using Apple CarPlay.

"The 2018 Gold Wing was first showcased at the Tokyo Motor Show in November 2017 and Honda is today starting the bookings for this legend. The new generation Gold Wing gets a seven-speed DCT, revolutionary suspension setup, Apple CarPlay, HSTC and a brand new engine, making it a true rider's motorcycle," said Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President - Sales and Marketing, HMSI.

The new Gold Wing's die-cast aluminium twin beam frame is stiffer and lighter by two kilograms, which will enable smoother handling and a comfortable ride. A first for Honda globally is the Gold Wing's new double wishbone front suspension which reduces friction in comparison to traditional telescopic setup. The rear springs gets four settings of preload relative to load, these setting can be checked on the new seven inch TFT screen.

Honda's first Gold Wing GL 1000 was first introduced in 1974 as a touring bike which provided a comfortable and reliable ownership experience. Its latest motorcycle technology usually debuted on the Gold Wing, these included a stereo-intercom system, anti-dive braking, an auto-levelling suspension, and anti-lock brakes to name a few. With the 2018 Gold Wing, the company has redesigned the bike for the first time in 16 years.

Customers for the new bike can choose between two variants - Gold Wing and Gold wing Tour in the new glossy candy ardent Red colour.

Bookings for this bike can be done at Honda's exclusive Wing World sales and service outlets in Delhi (C-126, Industrial Area Phase - I, Naraina) and Mumbai (H-Kantilal& Co. Compound, Sakinaka, Andheri-East).

Deliveries for the new Gold Wing will begin in 2018 on a first-come-first-serve basis. (ANI)