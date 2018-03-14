Home Healthcare service providers that are disrupting Indian healthcare industry

New Delhi [India], Mar 14 (ANI): Over the past few years, healthcare industry is expanding their services which is led by the technology driven features enabling it to make more affordable and efficient for the patience.

Also, health-tech has been buzzing with startups helping in hospital management systems, doctor discovery, delivery of medicines, and now more importantly home healthcare services.

Home as a virtual hospital - that's the future. Home healthcare in India remains a sector where caregivers are treated more as maids and man-servants. Let us find out some leading home healthcare service providers in India whose services can be easily availed by the patients by visiting their websites.

Critical Care Unified

CCU is an organization that provides comprehensive services in Home Healthcare, with primary focus on Critical Care. The company recognised the existing gap in the Home Healthcare landscape and how the use of technology could drive significantly higher levels of efficiency and user experience For the last 15 months, the organization is providing their services in Delhi/NCR along with a expansion plans in other cities of India - expansion in Mumbai is planned by the end of March, 2018 and progressively into other cities and targeted overseas geographies. This led to the creation of Critical Care Unified, which aims to not only bridge the gap in Home Healthcare by leveraging the power of technology, but also deliver services with exceptional quality and compassion for consumers who need it at a stressful time.

Healthcare at Home

It is a pioneer in bringing personalized and professional home health care services in India to allow quick and convenient recovery within the comfort of one's home. Some of the key medical services offered include setting up ICU at HOME, providing Cancer Care at HOME, nursing care, physiotherapy services and holistic stroke rehabilitation along with providing plethora of clinical procedures at home thereby delivering almost 70 percent of all clinical services at home.

Apollo Home healthcare

It has embraced the '6 C's' as the core values on which the company values are based. The 6 C's are the foundation upon which care is delivered to all service users ensuring that care is person centred and safe. At Apollo Home Healthcare, the organization help individuals to stay within their own home to receive reliable and flexible person centred care and support. The care packages are tailored to meet the individual's needs.

Zoctr

It is a home healthcare aggregator platform that integrates several health services like doctor appointments, home health services, remote monitoring services, laboratory, pharmacy, medical equipment, tele-health, and ambulatory support.. The platform offers supportive and palliative care, and is present in Pune, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Ahmadabad, and Kolkata. Zoctr's proprietary Health Program Designs leveraging a multi-disciplinary team of General Physicians, Specialists and Super Specialists, Intensivists, Paramedics.

Vatsalya

It is a centre for oral healthcare and also they already launched their 24/7 emergency home dental care services. The company provides end-to-end dental treatment at your doorstep. The home healthcare company focuses on special needs dentistry and preventive dentistry. The team at Vatsalya also provides services like surgical removal of teeth, laser surgeries, complete or partial denture prosthesis, root canal therapy and fixed and bridge crown prosthesis. (ANI)