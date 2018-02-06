Home Credit India appoints Anirban Majumdar as CFO

New Delhi [India], Feb 6 (ANI): One of India's fastest growing non-banking financial companies, Home Credit India Finance Pvt. Ltd., on Tuesday appointed Anirban Majumdar as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Anirban will be responsible for financial planning and analysis, accounting, procurement and treasury functions.

"Anirban's knowledge in varied areas across finance coupled with his global experience will be very valuable and an important asset for our future development in a growing market like India. He is a great addition to our strong and diverse management team," said CEO, Home Credit India, Pavel Maco.

With nearly 17 years of experience, Anirban has woeked with the General Electric Group, working in Australasia, Europe, India, Japan and the USA.

He has significant financial and operational expertise in various roles covering auditing, controlling and financial planning and analysis.

In his last role, Anirban was the Group Financial Controller for GE Capital Australia and New Zealand.

Anirban takes over from Mariusz Dabrowski, who will continue to work with Home Credit India until June 2018.

"I am extremely delighted to join one of the world's leading consumer finance providers. The Indian operations under the leadership of Pavel and his team have achieved significant milestones. These include having over five million customers and over 20,000 points-of-sale in the last five years. I look forward to working with all the stakeholders to drive the desired future results and improve the business for long-term operational and financial sustainability and success," Anirban said.

In 2016, Home Credit crossed the one-million customers mark, driven by is pan-Indian expansion across major markets, and a range of diversified and innovative products backed by superior customer experience.

The company added another four million customers last year, further consolidating its position as a leading consumer finance provider. (ANI)