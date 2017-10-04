Home buyers from 11 states form one platform 'RRM Foundation'

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): More than 2,00,000 home and commercial buyers belonging to various strata of society from across 11 states in India have come together under the aegis of RRM Foundation (Radical Realty Media Foundation) to fight against the unfulfilled promises and fraud of builders and developers across the Nation.

These affected buyers, have been individually or in small groups, fighting against 30 major builders that have more than 200 projects and against many other mid size builders with a cumulative amount size is more than one lac crores, across these states in India, that include Uttar Pradesh (UP), Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Uttrakhand. With RRMF they will collectively fight against the might of these builders.

"We are a team of several professional, users and buyers which includes Retire Judges, Senior Advocates, Higher rank Officers of Indian Forces, Educationist and many other respected social workers of society. Now we will fight with these mammoths in very organizing way in the right directions. The culprits will be answered properly with the help of laws and courts," said president RRM Foundation, Mahesh Dutt.

Adding to this he said that RRM Foundation is following the same path and decided to unite all the buyers living in the urban societies, which is more than 5 crore in numbers.

"We will make sure that they know and can use their rights, which are provided to all the residents of India by our Indian constitution," added Dutt.

The people representing these societies came together because they realized that the entire system has become corrupt. Common complaints from nearly all were that when they went singularly either they were not taken seriously by the accused or the demerits of fighting against the corrupt, singularly/ small groups, with constrained financials helps the deep pocketed builder break them.

We were watching this hell very closely since very long. We know that they are big players, their nexus is very strong and everyone whether it's Govt. Officers, Political Parties, State governments and builders are very closely knit and everyone's hands are full of filth," said Dr. Col. Nagrath the President RRM Foundation, Noida Chapter and President Jay Pee Home buyers association.

These projects include many other mid and small size builders whose projects are not on right track and involve builders including Amrapali, JP, Cosmic, Unitech, Earth Infra, Avalon, Ferrous, NPX, Paramount, Premia, AMR, Supertech, Vigneshwara etc. among others in this scam

"We want to show people the true face of the Indian Real Estate sector. We want to tell them that the fame and glamour, money and profits that people associate with this sector have only been possible by cheating the buyers" said Mr. Dhruv Sharma, General secretary RRMF

"We want to show the people that the Government, which till now, has earned Billions in the name of taxes from this sector gives assurance in day to day meetings but does nothing, because they know that soon Buyers will get tired and accept it as part of life," said founder RRM Foundation, Niranjan Sharma. (ANI)