HireXP unveils app for recruitment solutions on the go

New Delhi [India], Apr. 11 (ANI): Recruitment solutions startup HireXP launched an app to make the hiring process portable, so that recruiters would be able to access and undertake the entire process from their mobile phones and tablets, while on the move.

Currently launched for Android, the app comes as part of expansion plans of the startup that recently secured funding from Knowlarity CEO Ambarish Gupta and a British entrepreneur, Marina Zoltoverkh.

The Gurugram-based startup harnesses end-to-end recruitment software that automates the entire hiring workflow. It is a new age recruitment solution that not only empowers companies to hire the right candidates but also opens a window for the candidates to speak their heart when it comes to their interview experience.

"We are all set to take the venture to the next level. The app is only the first step; we have a long way to go. Our vision is to make the recruitment process one of the simplest organisational tasks, with the help of technology and AI," said HireXP founder Vikas Kakkar.

The HireXP app comes with special features like Applicant Tracking System (ATS) on the go. Other highlights of the app include features like scheduling interviews, calling the candidates, activating jobs and adding TODOs related to the job through mobile devices.

The app will help also HR heads to create and advertise jobs, source and manage candidates, shortlist, segregate, assess and hire the best suitable candidates from the huge crowd of applicants, all with a simple user interface.

For the same, HireXP was granted licensing for a SAAS revenue model. (ANI)

This story has not been edited. It has been published as provided by ANI