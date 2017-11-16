Hike Wallet surpasses 5 mn transactions in just five months

New Delhi [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Local messaging app Hike Messenger on Thursday announced crossing five million transactions on its wallet, thus registering a growth of 30 percent month-over-month within five months from the launch of Hike 5.0 and Wallet.

Furthermore, Hike launched a campaign wherein users can gift free money to friends and groups and receive money in the Hike Wallet. This campaign addresses the two biggest asks from Hiker users- first, enhance the group experience and secondly make it easier to import their groups onto Hike.

By gifting free money to friends and groups in the Hike Wallet is an added incentive to get more people to experience the Hike Wallet.

As a part of the campaign, Hike users can opt in and gift free money to their friends and move their groups and chats from other messaging apps to Hike easily with a few taps.

As an added incentive, Hike users can receive up to Rs. one lakh in the Hike Wallet, a service that has over 100 million users so far. The money received in Hike Wallet can be used to send money, exchange blue packets and do mobile recharges. Over the next few months, the company aims to roll-out many more services like booking cabs, movies and bus tickets.

"We are excited to see the Hike Wallet cross five million transactions per month so quickly. Given the tremendous growth we're seeing, we've decided to double down and have launched an innovative campaign for users to gift free money to their friends and groups and also introduced new features to enable a great group experience," said VP Product Hike Messenger, Pathik Shah. (ANI)