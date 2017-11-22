Hike partners with Airtel Payments Bank to power its Wallet

New Delhi [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Hike on Wednesday announced its partnership with Airtel Payments Bank to have access to the latter's payment services, wide merchant network and KYC infrastructure.

Hike users will have access to Airtel Payments Bank's vast product line including merchant and utility payments, KYC infrastructure which will give a big boost to the platform.

The move is likely to bring more Indians online and enable easy transactional services for them, Hike said.

Hike Wallet crossed more than five million transactions in November, 2017 growing 30 percent month on month.

"As we scale up the number of services on our platform in the coming months, we expect this to grow even faster. In light of the new KYC guidelines, we are also excited to announce a new partnership with Airtel Payments Bank. This is a great move for our users and it will ensure that they have an uninterrupted service when the new guidelines kick in," Pathik Shah, VP, Product at Hike Messenger said.

Through this partnership, Airtel Payments Bank gets access to over 100 million users on Hike.

"The addition of Hike Wallets to our portfolio will position us as one of the largest digital payments platforms in India," A Ganesh, Chief Operating Officer, Airtel Payments Bank said.(ANI)