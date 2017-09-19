HighRadius raises USD 50M to expand integrated receivables cloud solutions

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Hyderabad-based Fintech startup HighRadius raised USD 50 million in growth funding from Susquehanna Growth Equity to continue its aggressive growth and expand its presence globally.

HighRadius is led by CEO, Sashi Narahari, an IIT alumnus and enterprise technology veteran, and works with hundreds of Global 2000 companies, including Adidas, Starbucks, Procter & Gamble, Reckitt Benckiser, Johnson & Johnson, Warner Bros, Danone, Sysco and Zurich.

HighRadius currently employs over 500 people across US, India, and Europe.

As a cloud-based product company, HighRadius applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to all aspects of accounts receivable operations, including credit, collections, cash application, deductions and payments. Adoption of Integrated Receivables technology is expected to match that of Accounts Payable automation by 2020. The opportunity is further supported by the size of the B2B payments market, which is five times larger than the B2C market, yet severely under-served today.

"We have more than 350 clients on our Integrated Receivables platform powered by our Rivana Artificial Intelligence engine and the RadiusOne B2B payment network. This funding will help us accelerate our platform to thousands of companies globally. Susquehanna Growth Equity has a proven track record of backing leading financial technology companies, and is a perfect partner for our next stage of growth," said Sashi.

"Integrated Receivables is a USD 11 billion market in the early stages of adoption. HighRadius is the clear leader in receivables-focused SaaS solutions for large enterprises and the only cloud-based platform that covers the full range of functions and processes. We love backing bootstrapped companies like HighRadius, which has never raised outside funding, has grown at a 70 percent CAGR, and continues to be cash-flow positive," added Amir Goldman, Founder and Managing Director of Susquehanna Growth Equity.

In conjunction with the investment, Amir Goldman and Ben Weinberg from Susquehanna Growth Equity will join the HighRadius board of directors.

Atlas Technology Group acted as a financial advisor to HighRadius in this transaction. (ANI)