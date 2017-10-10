Here's what you can gift your parents this Diwali

New Delhi [India], Oct. 10 (ANI): The festival of lights is around the corner and all of us are busy buying gifts for our near and dear ones. From chocolate hampers to dry fruits, the seasonal Diwali gifts have garnered much attention. But what do you ideally give your parents who have always gone out of their way to give you the best gifts? Surely the cliched crockery sets and scented candles won't do.

Here is a list of the most thoughtful experiences and products to gift your parents this Diwali.

1) Travel Package: What better gift than sending your parents for a trip and letting them unwind on a well-deserved break. Travel portals such as 50+ Voyagers can customize different packages based on the needs of its varied travellers. The packages start from Rs. 15,000.

2) Memory Foam Mattress: There is nothing more relaxing than lying in a comfortable bed after a hard day's work. Companies like Wakefit have come up with innovative products to help orthopaedic patients have a sound sleep. The starting cost of the Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress from Wakefit is Rs. 8,500.

3) Safety and Fitness Monitoring band: For those of you concerned about their parent's safety, a Safety and Fitness monitoring band (SAFR) will come in handy. This smart band has an emergency monitor, a fitness monitor, a sleep monitor, and a unique crash and fall detection. SAFR is available on Amazon for Rs. 3,999.

4) Portable Digital Music Player: Are your parents nostalgic about the 80's music? The golden era in Bollywood gave us some of the most popular and loved songs till date. Digital music players like Saregama Carvaan are pre-loaded with 5000+ songs from Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar, Mohammed Rafi, and other legendary singers. This digital music player is available on Croma for Rs. 5,990.

5) Pill Box Timer: A thoughtful gift, the pillbox timer will remind your parents to take their medicines on time. It consists of compartments with an alarm clock in which one can keep their medicines. All one needs to do is to set a time on the clock. The price ranges from Rs. 300 to 13,000 depending on the size and other features of the box. (ANI)