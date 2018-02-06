Here are some digital platforms for quick loan reference

New Delhi [India], Feb 6 (ANI): Now get your business loans in just 24 hours!

These digital lenders will make your business growth ambition a successful one.

Now Cash flow problems won't affect business. There are multiple digital lending startups who have designed products to meet the sudden monetary requirements of small business, a wonderful way to fund the business growth ambitions.

If you are looking for a quick unsecured business loan for your business these digital lending platforms are best suited for you:

Happy Loans

Using a fresh approach, Happy Loan's micro business product aims to create a magical customer experience using technology and innovation to make the experience of end to end digital micro lending services easy for mass market. It is designed to make the transaction of lending instant, which includes disbursing credit and receiving the credit repayment digitally. The whole process is 100 percent paperless with zero manual intervention and takes less than 24 hours to close the loop.

Epaylater

Driven by the Mantra - Cashless Convenient Credit, ePayLater is a payment solution that comes with a 'Buy now, Pay later' approach. It is a new-age digital payment solution, majorly focusing on frequent online purchasers with a credit term of 14 days. It combines the best of convenience and ease in payment methods to make credit available at both online and offline point-of-sale. Usually they take less than 24 hours to credit cash, removes the cumbersome process of loans.

CapitalFloat

Capital Float designed 'Pay Later' to solve such problems. This exclusive product carries a predefined credit capacity that is unique to each applicant. By availing this product, the applicant can make multiple drawdown within the given capacity and repay the amounts to restore the balance for further usage. Pay Later is a rolling loan product that helps SMEs make supplier payments within 24 hours. Interest is charged on the amount used and not on the entire limit provided to the applicant.

Merchant Advisors

Getting an unsecured business loan is easy and fast. The loan products include working capital loans, business cash advances and fast small business loans programs. Merchant Advisors offers unsecured business loan with less than 24-hour approval without the hassle of collateral and a perfect credit score. The online loan application takes just three minutes to complete and, once approved you will have the funding in 24 hours. (ANI)