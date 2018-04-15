Here are four solution-based platforms to spur product commerce

New Delhi [India], Apr. 15 (ANI): The advent of technology has made it easier for individuals to set up and operate their own businesses. However, it remains a necessity to find the right tools to spur product commerce.

Technology has advanced with years and has changed the way we purchase and sell online. In today's world, it has become very easy to be an entrepreneur. However, for easy operations, a seller needs end-to-end solutions on a single platform.

Given below are four platforms that provide sellers with all that they need, from website building to shipping on one platform:

Kraftly:

It is a seller tools platform for online product commerce. The company develops solutions to drive online success for small and medium-sized sellers, which helps them set up, manage, and promote their online stores. Kraftly enables sellers to sell across multiple channels and creates a unique value proposition as sellers benefit from the growth of both social selling and online marketplace commerce on one platform.

Meesho:

The easiest and most affordable way to manage and grow one's business is through Facebook and WhatsApp. However, Meesho is an online reseller network of housewives and SMBs, who sell products within their network on social channels.

KartRocket:

KartRocket aims to offer an easy e-commerce enablement platform where small retailers and SME's can start their online store with their brand name.

Shopify:

It is an online store to sell snowboard equipment directly to those who engage in the sport. The main focus of the platform is to make commerce better for everyone, so businesses can focus on building and selling their products.(ANI)

This story has not been edited. It has been published as provided by ANI