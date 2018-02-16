Here are five self-help e-books to help ignite your inner-self

New Delhi [India], Feb. 16 (ANI): If you are looking for some ultimate and ever-lasting guides to sway through the rough and confusing life of yours, here is a perfect list of five books to help you solve some of the future problems.

Monkey Nuts

Raman Narula took his readers on a self-introspecting journey making certain revelations and providing deeper meanings to the daily life occurrences.

The author sets out to send a message to his readers that 'All of Hell, Heaven and Gods are within you". He advises his readers to de-clutter their thoughts, live in present and enjoy your white space depicting the individual's personal time.

The subtle art of not giving a F*ck

Penned down by Mark Manson, the book has already taken its readers by storm getting increasingly popular among the youth. It is a quirky self-help book instead of the preachy ones that teach its readers to inculcate positivity in their lives.

The tongue-in-cheek novel presents a modern interpretation of the teachings of nihilists, Buddhists, Charles Bukowski and Albert Camus.

The book proves to be a fine and an enjoyable read.

In the company of Women

In the Company of Women: Inspiration and Advice from over 100 Makers, Artists, and Entrepreneurs', a book by Grace Bonney summarize the experiences of 100 influential women of how they embraced the difficulties of their lives and ignited a global movement of women entrepreneurship.

It features women from different walks of life including tattoo artists, hoteliers, ceramicists, business tycoons and media titans who were hell-bent to reframe the society rules set by the men.

The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People

All of us at some point of time in our lives have looked for the secrets to success paths by exploring the lives of successful people around us.

This three-decade-old book has proven to be a literary treasure for various eminent personalities including presidents, CEO's, educators and even the fellow citizens by guiding them to improve their careers and simultaneously achieve integrity, dignity and success.

12 Rules for Life by Jordan B. Peterson

The renowned psychologist B. Peterson's book combines the power of time-tested truths of ancient traditions and scientific research. It aims at motivating its readers to go for a personal change through the route of introspection.

Don't think much, just grab a copy of these books one-by-one and sit down with a cup of coffee to help unravel the meaning of life. (ANI)