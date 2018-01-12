Here are 5 unique startups to earn from unused inventories

New Delhi [India], Jan 12 (ANI): Who wouldn't be interested in earning from their unused inventories?

Be it home, electronics, furniture, books, car or fashion, these Startups will help you gain that extra money:

RENTSHER: Experience Renting

The online renting platform helps you to de clutter your unused /not so frequently used products to earn some pocket money. The platform is keen on renting out products like electronics and appliances, furniture, party and games, sports and fitness, books, medical equipment's, apparel and fashion travel accessories.

Login and upload your product snap and fill in some simple details about yourself and about the product you want to rent out also you can decide the rental pricing. When the product is booked on the website, the team will get in touch with you for the pickup of the product.

Airbnb: Be a host and earn money

No matter what kind of home or room you have to share, Airbnb makes it simple and secure to earn money and reach millions of travelers looking for unique places to stay, just like yours.

Describe your space, how many guests you can accommodate, and add photos and details. The pricing tool will recommend competitive rates, but what the charge is always up to you. Airbnb's secure payment system and you will never have to deal with money directly.

Elanic: owning the pre-owned

The platform simplifies buying and selling of pre-owned fashion for women in India. The app enables women to sell gently used fashion items from their own closets and make easy money from items they no longer use. Elanic's objective is to simplify every woman's singular problem -too many clothes and nothing to wear.

Login and upload a photo and share your products with millions of Elanic users. The platform also provides three days easy returns policy with the fastest shipping facility.

Pustakkosh: Save trees, save nature reuse books

Pustakkosh is one of the first and leading textbook rental companies. It provides students on opportunity to save from 60 to 70 percent of book expenditure. The platform encourages second hand books and used pre-owned books on a cheaper online price.

One can also share books with the network and they provide door step pick and drop facility for books.

Selfdrive.in: Share your car, Earn money, Save the Planet

Car owners can make some good earning by sharing their car with the trusted community on Selfdrive.in by making the world a better place. Listing your car is free and the platform will be managing deals that makes it really easy for you. Also one can choose when to share. (ANI)