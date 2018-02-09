HDFC Bank hires Rakesh Singh as private banking head

New Delhi [India], Feb 9 (ANI): HDFC Bank on Friday announced Rakesh Singh as the newly appointed head of Private Banking.

He will continue to head the Bank's Investment Banking, Capital Markets and Financial Institutions businesses.

As of December 31, 2017, the Private Banking business had assets under advice of over Rs. 93,000 crore across over 16,000 families in India and overseas.

For this role, Singh will report to Abhay Aima, Country Head - Global Consumer Business, Private Banking and Distribution, Direct and Digital Banking and Retail Liabilities, HDFC Bank.

"I am very excited to have Rakesh at the helm. Rakesh's rich experience and relationship network in investment banking and capital markets, coupled with his knowledge of the Indian economy and capital markets, will strengthen our Private Banking business. I wish him all the very best for his new responsibilities," said Aima.

"I am excited to have been given this opportunity. The primary focus will be on continually identifying and tapping wealth creation opportunities for our existing clients and welcoming new clients into the business. In doing so, we hope we are able to efficiently service and exceed our clients' expectations and target wealthier Indians, including those in Tier II & III cities for business growth," said Rakesh on his appointment. (ANI)