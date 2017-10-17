Hatsun Agro Product invests Rs. 60 cr to support farmers in Tamil Nadu, Telangana

New Delhi [India], Oct. 17 (ANI): Hatsun Agro Product Ltd. (HAP), a leading dairy company with well-known brands such as 'Arun', 'IBACO' and 'Hatsun' has invested Rs. 60 crore to expand its cattle feed production plant in Tamil Nadu. The plant will support the growing requirements of the farming community in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

HAP, which has been witnessing a growing demand for its cattle feed brand 'Santosa' has decided to expand its existing manufacturing facility near Palani in Tamil Nadu. The manufacturing plant near Palani came into operation last year and within a short span of time has undergone expansion to meet the growing demand.

The plant that had a manufacturing capacity of 550 Metric Ton cattle feed per day, will now, with the expansion is able to add another 450 tonnes thereby taking the total manufacturing capacity to 1,000 tonnes per day.

"Cattle Feed is a key component of our support service to farmers. This expansion facilitates our intention for continuous and consistent support to our farmers who seek good quality feed for their cattle. Our cattle feed has the best of ingredients and essential nutrients that improves the cattle's health and milk yield," said Chairman and MD, HAP, RG Chandramogan. (ANI)