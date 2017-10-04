Halfway into festival, Honda 2Wheelers India retails breach

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): After the highest ever single month sales crossing 6 lac mark in August, Honda 2Wheelers India continued to fire all cylinders in the month of September. With more and more Indians preferring Honda two-wheeler this Navratri, Honda's sales continued to peak at over 6 lac mark for two months in a row.

Elaborating on the record customer buying this festival, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President - Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, "As a trend, we are seeing huge spike in our customer walk-ins and overall retails in every festival, be it Ganesh Chaturthi, Onam or the most recent 50% jump in Navratri.

On Dussehra alone, Honda's retails crossed 1 lac mark for the first time ever. This is the first time ever that over One Million Indians are already celebrating with their new Honda two-wheeler this festival while Dhanteras and Diwali yet to come in October. We are confident that the stage is set for a bumper festival ahead."

BUMPER FESTIVAL: Clocking 1 million retails in the festive season so far

Starting with a record 52,000+ retails on Day 1 of Navratri, the massive customer demand across all regions saw Honda 2Wheelers India's retail sales grow by 50% in the Navratri Dussehra period. On the single day of Dussehra itself, retails broke all records in the company's history and breached the 100,000 mark for the first time ever!

Honda's sales over 6 lac+ mark in September'17:

Honda's despatches have surpassed 6 lac mark for two months in a row (august'17 and September'17) In Sept''17, Honda 2Wheelers India sold a total of 601,998 two-wheelers compared to 568,753 units sold last September.

Domestic sales stood at 569,888 units (versus 539,404 units in Sept'16) while exports continued to glide over 30,000 mark at 32,110 units (compared to 29,339 units in Sept'16).

April - September 2017 YTD sales:

For the first time, Honda sales have crossed 3 million mark in domestic market in just 6 months. Honda 2Wheeler India domestic sales grew 18% from 2,673,187 units in April-Sept'16 to 3,146,415 units in April-Sept'17. Adding 49% to the new incremental volumes of industry, Honda 2Wheelers is the No.1 volume gainer and No.1 market share gainer of the industry.

On the exports front too, Honda exports continue to grow much faster at 34% from 136,508 units to 182,548 units. (ANI)