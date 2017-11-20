Gurugram to soon have state-of-the-art commercial complex 'MGR 412'

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Nov 20 (ANI-NewsVoir): Gurugram is one of the country's leading spot for the best architectural buildings. Soon, there will be another addition, MGR 412 by Kailash Nath Developers at the MG Road, Gurugram which will set a benchmark for the State-of-the-Art architectural excellence.

MGR 412 being designed and supervised by Rajiv Associates with a built up area of approximately 41,000 sq feet.

"MGR 412 is completely automated and energy efficient building using latest global technologies combined with India's ancient science of Vastu. We believe in designing environment friendly Green Buildings and reducing the carbon footprint, ensuring the optimum utilization of natural resources", said Rajiv Gupta, Principal Architect of Rajiv Associates.

Having completed over 2000 crores worth of Projects, Rajiv Associates has had a privilege of serving leading national and multinational industrial and other clients. Among them are Harley Davidson, Sanko Gosei, Harvel Azud, Havells, Busch Vacuum, Hindware, Delphi Automotive, Asahi India Glass and Wendler. From Automobiles, Readymade Garments, FMCG, Engineering, Pharma to other many more variety of projects, the company has proved its excellence in varied industrial architectural designs.

MGR 412 has been designed with the highest standards of architectural planning, ethics and functional utility. The building showcases exceptional vertical and horizontal circulation spaces, which complements its energy efficient design achieved by a combination of sustainable building design, modern cutting edge ventilation systems and use of highly efficient and sustainable construction materials in combination with high-tech structural system (PT Slab) to provide column free large spaces.

"MGR 412 is one of our dream projects and we are leaving no stone unturned to make it one of India's most aesthetically designed commercial buildings. The Commercial Complex which is slated to be ready by 2018 promises an excellent infrastructure, complete power back up, state-of-the-art architecture and interiors makes it an ideal location for MNCs and car showroom companies," said Sandeep Khanna, Director, Kailash Nath Developers. (ANI-NewsVoir)