Gujarat's Mehsana hosts AIFTA traders meet

New Delhi [India], Jan.29 (ANI-Newsvoir): The All India Forward Traders Association (AIFTA), held it's traders' meet last week in Mehsana, Gujarat.

Over 150 traders, millers, processors, exporters etc participated from Unjha, Mehsana, Kadi, Gandhidham, Patan, Ahmedabad and various locations of Rajasthan.

The event was inaugurated AIFTA president Vipin Aggarwal.

Key invitees of AIFTA inaugurating the event - Vipin Aggarwal, Rakesh Dhariwal, Mayur Mehta, Vijay Joshi etc

Mr. Ashok Mittal, Secretary of AIFTA explained the objective of AIFTA and the work done by it in the last three years for the benefit of physical market participants who also use commodity exchange platform for hedging. He also explained the newly launched options trading in commodities.

Panel discussions were moderated by Ashok Mittal (Secretary AIFA), Arpan Aggarwal, Vijay Joshi and others

The other key speakers in the seminar were Mr. Biren Vakil (Paradigm Commodity Advisor), Mr. Mayur Mehta (Commodity World); Mr. Leela Dhar, Mr. Bharat Bhai, Mr. Rakesh Dhariwal who shared their fundamental outlook on Castor, Guar, Jeera and Cotton.

Technical outlook session was done by Bhupesh Sharma (GCL Securities) and Mr. Kamal Shah.

A panel discussion and open house discussion on "problem related to value change system and warehousing" moderated by Ashok Mittal, Vijay Joshi, Anil Aggarwal, Arpan Aggarwal was very interactive.

During these discussions various issue related to quality, high warehouse rent, premium and discount etc came up for discussion.

AIFTA shall communicate the issues raised in the seminar with the respective exchanges and SEBI for action so that the participation is more fruitful.

AIFTA also announced its committee for Gujarat, Rakesh Dhariwal was appointed as convenor, while Vijay Joshi, Arpan Aggarwal and Adit Aggarwal were appointed co-convenors. (ANI-Newsvoir)