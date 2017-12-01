GuestHouser partners with Indigo as exclusive supplier of 'Holiday Homes'

New Delhi [India], Dec 1 (ANI): GuestHouser, India's largest and fastest growing network of holiday homes has announced its partnership with Indigo, India's largest airline in terms of marketshare to enable users to avail exclusive supplier of holiday homes on Indigo.

As Indigo continues to expand its operations in tier II and III cities of India; its travelers will now be able to choose and book accommodation from GuestHouser's inventory of over 135,000 holiday homes across 2,200 destinations in India.

The association will enable travelers to plan vacations or holidays in all parts of India by booking flights and holiday homes together in one seamless experience.

"Guesthouser's unmatched inventory of holiday homes in every corner of India is now available to Indigo's discerning customers. More travelers are now opting for exotic and unique homestays as an alternative to bland and uniform hotels for their holidays, making us their preferred choice. Through this partnership, we are confident of not only serving our existing customers better, but also attracting a whole new base of customers who can use Indigo's unmatched network to fly to a destination as they seek out a truly memorable holiday," co-founder and CEO of GuestHouser, Dhruv Sharma.

As part of this tie-up, Indigo's customers will be sent customised notifications seven days prior to their journey, if they have booked an Indigo flight to destinations where GuestHouser has its presence.

The GuestHouser banner will also be present on all Indigo e-tickets for domestic destinations where Guesthouser has a presence. Further, the airline will run social media promotions on its pages for combined flight and accommodation bookings.

Launched in 2014, GuestHouser has become synonymous with holiday homes in India through its distinctive features such as variety of flexible cancellation policies, options for cash on arrival, a user-friendly interface, and simple steps to booking a home. (ANI)