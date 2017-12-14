GSTN launches new functionality for question-based returns

New Delhi [India], Dec 14 (ANI): A new functionality has been introduced on the Goods and Services Tax (GST) portal for the ease of taxpayers, under which questions will be posed as soon as the taxpayer enters the returns dashboard and only relevant tiles will be displayed to the taxpayers based on the answers to the questions posed.

The advantage of the new functionality is that taxpayer will see only those tiles which are relevant and can finish the return preparation quickly.

This has been started first with GSTR-3B returns. For NIL GSTR 3B returns, one click filing has been introduced as no tile will be shown to such taxpayers. Help section has been provided on each page for the convenience of the taxpayer.

"Until now, taxpayers were shown all tiles with payments when they enter the Returns dashboard but now they will be shown only those tiles which are relevant for them. They will be asked questions and basis their response, they will be shown only relevant tiles," said Prakash Kumar, CEO, GST Network (GSTN).

This new feature has been launched in a bid to save time for the taxpayers. (ANI)