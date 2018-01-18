GST Council discusses simplification of return filing process

New Delhi [India], Jan 18 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday said that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council majorly discussed the simplification of the return filing process.

"Simplification of the return filing process was a major topic of discussion at the meeting," Jaitley said while speaking at a press conference following the GST Council meeting in Delhi.

The minister said that simplification of the return filing process was a major topic of discussion, as the Council felt that the Ministers' group, the IT committee and Nandan Nilekani should discuss simplification process and formalise the alternative system following a video conference meeting soon.

"The discussion was culminating in a direction that, initially there will be a 3B return and there will be a supplier's invoice which could be adequate. This will be a very simple process," the finance minister added.

Jaitley also said that simplification of the return filing process will be discussed in the 26th meeting, which will be held over video-conferencing. (ANI)