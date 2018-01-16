GSK Consumer Healthcare appoints Filippo Lanzi as Asia Pacific head

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Jan 16 (ANI): GSK Consumer Healthcare on Tuesday announced the appointment of Filippo Lanzi as regional head of Asia Pacific, a geography composed of 23 countries.

Filippo will report to Brian McNamara, CEO of GSK Consumer Healthcare, and become a member of the consumer healthcare strategic leadership team as well as the GSK Singapore country board.

"Filippo is an outstanding leader who brings a wealth of expertise to a dynamic and rapidly growing Asia Pacific Region at GSK Consumer Healthcare. He has a unique ability to translate strategy into world-class execution by bringing together teams and innovations that drive results," said Brian McNamara.

"His people-focused leadership style and proven track record growing categories and transforming businesses are exactly what we need to win," McNamara added.

Filippo joined GSK as part of a joint venture between GSK's Consumer Healthcare and Novartis OTC.

Filippo, who helped lead the JV business integration in Europe, has more than 20 years of experience in the healthcare industry.

He led multiple markets across the continent, including southern Europe and most recently central and eastern Europe as area general manager.

He has helped enhance these areas' commercial channels, accelerate talent development and transformed these businesses over the last three years.

"I'm thrilled to be here in Asia Pacific. The region is sitting on a demographic sweet spot with a growing population that desires quality healthcare products. I am focused on accelerating the innovations that our consumers need from us, to do more and feel better," said Filippo.

"The opportunity that lies ahead for GSK is enormous, and the ability to lead a great team in this next chapter is deeply humbling and incredibly exhilarating," he added.

Prior to Novartis, Filippo spent five years at Johnson & Johnson managing the diabetes division in Italy and then as head of mediterranean cluster for the ethicon/endo franchise.

Before that he was with Nestle for 10 years, holding various roles of increasing responsibilities across the business in marketing, sales and finance. (ANI)