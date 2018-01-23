Grofers launches 'Smart Bachat Club', crosses Rs.100 cr monthly GMV

New Delhi [India], Jan 23 (ANI): Low-price online supermarket Grofers has launched a membership subscription based service for its customers, 'Smart Bachat Club' this month.

It is the first loyalty program of its kind for any online grocery player in the country and has already crossed 50,000 subscribers within two weeks from its launch.

The 'Smart Bachat Club' subscription is available in a varied tenure, ranging from one month to twelve months, and the members of the club can shop for their daily groceries by paying as low as wholesale prices.

"We are overwhelmed by the early response with over 50,000 subscribers already enrolled into the club. On the back of this success, we will be crossing Rs.100 cr GMV in the month of January 2018. This will be a fourfold growth for us in monthly GMV since February 2017," said co-founder and CEO, Grofers, Albinder Dhindsa.

"At Grofers, we believe in creating 'value' for our customers and everything we do is focused on saving our customers' money. A natural extension of our brand platform of 'smart shopping', Grofers 'Smart Bachat Club' is a step towards realizing our vision. It helps our customers unlock even lower wholesale prices on the already low prices on the platform. From a business perspective, it would help fuel retention in addition to creating more stickiness for brand Grofers," said head of marketing, Grofers, Prashant Verma.

With the 'Smart Bachat Club' membership, users of Grofers will now be able to buy from over 3000 items in the quantity of their choice without having to buy in bulk.

Moreover, they will also be entitled to priority customer support.

To be a Grofers 'Smart Bachat Club' member, Grofers users need to add the membership plan to their cart while shopping.

The membership will last till the duration of the selected plan.

In the initial phase, the 'Smart Bachat Club' membership facility has been rolled out to all Android users only.

The 'Smart Bachat Club' membership will be available in the top 13 cities of Grofers, namely Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Gurugram, Noida, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Kanpur, and Jaipur. (ANI)